MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks improved to 2-0 in their Memorial Tournament on Friday night with a win over Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Mavs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 decision. Henry Black, Jace Bykari and Easton Reimers each delivered RBI singles with two outs in the inning to key the outcome.

Owen McQuinn earned the win in relief of starter Schuyler Fairchild. McQuinn allowed just one run on five hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Yakima Valley led 2-0 after the first inning and 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Pepsi Pac took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Carter Taylor led Missoula with three hits, including a double and triple. Black and Bykari each had two singles.

The Mavs will host the Spokane Expos at 4:30 p.m. and the Spokane Cannons at 7 p.m. on Saturday.​