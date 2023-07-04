MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks Class AA Legion baseball team lost to Papillion, Nebraska, in the winner-takes-fifth game of the Firecracker Tournament on Tuesday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The game went nine innings before Papillion emerged with a 1-0 decision. No stats were made available.

Missoula won a thriller late Monday night over nationally ranked Next Level Baseball of North Carolina, 12-10. The game had a lightning delay and lasted over five hours. No stats were made available on that game.