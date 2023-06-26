MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks' impressive run of five straight wins in their Memorial Tournament came to an end with an 11-2 loss to Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in the championship Sunday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Sam Matosich took the loss. He allowed 11 runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Eian Peralta earned the win and didn't allow a single earned run in seven innings.

All six of Missoula's hits were singles. Luke Thorne led the way with his single and RBI.