MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks' impressive run of five straight wins in their Memorial Tournament came to an end with an 11-2 loss to Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in the championship Sunday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Sam Matosich took the loss. He allowed 11 runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Eian Peralta earned the win and didn't allow a single earned run in seven innings.
All six of Missoula's hits were singles. Luke Thorne led the way with his single and RBI.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.