MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks Class AA Legion baseball team dropped a 5-2 decision to the Post 22 Hardhats Sunday night in the annual Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Mavs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second but couldn't hold on. The Rapid City-based Hardhats answered with three runs in the bottom half and added two insurance runs in the fifth.

Chris Compton took the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits with five walks in six innings. Missoula collected seven hits to five for Post 22. Jace Bykari led the Mavs with two hits.

Missoula fell to 1-3 in the Firecracker Tournament. The team will play again Monday and Tuesday in South Dakota and will then head back to Montana for a doubleheader at Great Falls on Friday afternoon.