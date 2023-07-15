The Missoula Mavericks split a doubleheader at the Lethbridge Elks on Saturday. They'll close the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday in Lethbridge.

In Game 1, the Mavs gave up six runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 13-3 loss in six innings. Missoula had just six hits to Lethbridge's 12. Both teams left nine runners on base.

The Mavs allowed nine unearned runs as they made six errors. Easton Reimers and Owen McGuinn each gave up two earned runs, combining for one walk and three strikeouts. Eight of Lethbridge's nine batters had at least one RBI.

Missoula's Finn Davis drove in two runs and Chris Compton had one RBI. Henry Black, Colter Nicolarson and Rylan Davis each scored once. The Mavs walked twice and struck out five times in five innings against starter Garret Smith.

In Game 2, Davis' two-out double in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Mavs to an 8-7 win over the Elks. Colin Boyce had walked in the prior at-bat, stole second base and scored on Davis' second hit of the game.

The Mavs had led 7-3 until the Elks put up four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game. In came Boyce, who relieved Sam Matosich and got the win as he pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed to close the game.

Easton Reimers had three RBIs for Missoula. Boyce and Jace Bykari each scored twice. Both teams finished with 10 hits. Six Lethbridge errors led to three unearned runs for Missoula.