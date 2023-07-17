The Missoula Mavericks won the rubber match at the Lethbridge Elks on Sunday to capture the three-game series after dropping the first game.

Henry Black drove in two runs for Missoula with an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning for a 1-0 lead and another one in the seventh for a 3-1 advantage. Chris Compton scored on both of those. Sam Matosich notched an RBI fielder's choice that brought home Colin Boyce in the fifth to go up 2-0.

The Mavs struck for four hits and two walks while stranding eight runners against pitchers David Stewart and Tye Carrier. Missoula gave up six hits and three walks but forced the Elks to strand 11 runners as Schuyler Fairchild threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to start, Compton followed with one run allowed in 2 2/3 innings and Davis saved the game with a scoreless seventh.

The state tournament will be in Missoula from Saturday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 26.