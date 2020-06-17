MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks are hoping to have some more questions answered after their Memorial Tournament this weekend as they begin to close in on the midpoint of the season.
The Mavs will host a six-team, 16-game tournament from Thursday through Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field as they welcome teams from Montana, Idaho and Washington to town. It’s a chance for the Mavs, who are 11-9 overall and lead the conference with a 4-1 record, to try to keep fine-tuning themselves for league games and solidifying some more roles within the team.
“We need to continue to try to polish some things up, play the game a little better,” Mavs manager Brent Hathaway said after his team split a conference doubleheader against the Helena Senators on Tuesday.
“I’m not disappointed with our effort at all. Our attitude has been good. We get excited to play. We just need to get better, get more people that are playing better at the same time. We’re probably going to establish and set some roles after this tournament just to let guys know where they stand.”
There are plenty of opportunities for players to continue to prove they deserve starting opportunities with the team down to 14 players from 16 at the start of the season. Pitching depth and fielding have been the biggest question marks for the Mavs.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re making as much steady progress as I would have hoped to see,” Hathaway said of those areas. “Early in the year, defensively, we played really, really good baseball. We’ve been kicking it around a little bit lately.”
On the pitching front, some players have shown themselves in flashes, like strike-throwing starter Zach Hangas and college freshman Dane Fraser atop the rotation. But more consistency is needed from them, Hathaway noted.
Making a push for one of those top two spots in the rotation could be Alex Certel, a left-handed junior who’s been finding success as a starter and out of the bullpen.
“Certel just continues to show that if you throw strikes with three pitches and you don’t walk people, good things happen,” Hathaway said.
In the field, the Mavs have several players who can play multiple positions, so there won’t be as much of a traditional set defensive lineup because of that versatility. Fraser can play third base, first base and outfield in addition to pitching. Drew Stensrud can play either corner base and pitch. Charlie Kirgan can also play at the corner bases, in the outfield or at catcher.
Then there’s junior Skye Palmer, who's shown a flair with the bat, leading to the team experimenting with him at different outfield spots to get him more playing time.
“It’s hard to keep his bat out of the lineup,” Hathaway said, noting that the offense, which has been the team's strength, is still trying to get to the point where everyone is hitting well at the same time. “Something that we’ve always told the players is that if you guys hit, we’ll find a way to get your bat in the lineup because you can’t win if you can’t score. Score early and play defense late.”
The tournament will include the Kalispell AA Lakers, the Glacier A Twins, the Belgrade A Bandits, the Northern Lakes Mountaineers from Idaho and the Spokane Crew from Washington. Missoula is 2-0 against those teams this season, and Hathaway expects it to be “a competitive tournament.”
The Mavs toughed out a 6-3 win over the Lakers on the road to open conference play. The Lakers are coming off a series victory against the Billings Royals in which they won three of four on the road.
The Twins managed to take one game from the Lakers in their season-opening three-game series. Missoula also owns a 13-2 win over Belgrade.
“Those are two of the better A programs in the state,” Hathaway said. “Their players are the same age as our AA guys because they’re not a feeder team for a AA program. Both of them have a history of being very successful.”
Northern Lakes is a AA Legion team, while Spokane is a non-Legion club team of high school players and is replacing Helena, which pulled out of the tournament to make up a conference game this weekend.
The Mavs will have played 26 of their expected 61 regular-season games by the end of the tournament, assuming they make the championship game this weekend, as they keep working toward playing their best baseball when it matters most.
“I think we’re a long way from what we’re capable of doing,” Hathaway said. “There’s just so many different areas we need to improve in, and when we do, I think we’ll be a real solid club. I think when we get things figured out and cleaned up, we have the potential to play with anybody in the state or anybody on our schedule. Luckily, we have a lot of ballgames still to practice.”
