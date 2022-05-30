MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks finished 2-2 at the Memorial Day Tournament they hosted over the weekend at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
On Monday, the Mavs allowed three runs over the final two innings as a 4-4 tie against the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen turned into a 7-4 loss. Coeur d'Alene and Vauxhall made the championship game.
Lucas Erickson had two RBIs for Coeur d'Alene, including an RBI sacrifice fly that broke the tie in the sixth. Cooper Larson, who also drove in two runs, added an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. Eamon Higgins pitched all seven innings for Missoula, allowing eight hits and one walk.
Chris Dill had three hits, including a double, and scored twice to lead the Mavs at the plate. Connor Jordan, Nick Beem and Ethan Parker all drove in one run, while Beem and Adam Jones scored one run each. Owen Benson pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for the Lumbermen.
