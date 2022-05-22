The Missoula Mavericks closed their weekend with a two-game road sweep of the Bozeman Bucks on Sunday, allowing just nine hits and two earned runs over 14 innings of baseball.
In the 10-2 victory in game one, Mavs pitcher Nolan McCaffery threw a seven-inning complete game, limiting Bozeman to four hits, all singles, and two runs, both earned. He struck out nine and walked just one.
The Mavs' offense came around to back up McCaffery with an eight-run sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Seven of their 10 runs were earned as the Mavs totaled nine hits and four walks while striking out eight times against starting pitcher Michael Armstrong and reliever CJ Shirley.
Missoula's Henry Black went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ethan Parker finished 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Eamon Higgins also drove in two runs, while Mike Prather and Nick Beem each collected one RBI.
In the 9-2 victory in game two, Higgins tossed a seven-inning complete game, holding Bozeman to five hits, all singles, and two runs, both of which were unearned. He struck out five and walked just two.
Higgins got support from his offense early and often as the Mavs scored in six of seven innings and raced out to an 8-0 lead by the middle of the fifth inning. Eight of their nine runs were earned as they tallied nine hits, five walks and four strikeouts against starter Justin Garcia and relievers Bryce Hampton and Hayden Roethle.
Missoula's Chris Dill went 1 for 2 with a home run, two runs driven in and three runs scored. Parker also drove in two runs while scoring once and finishing 1 for 3 with a double. Adam Jones, Skye Palmer, Rory Hunt, Joey Leary and Isaac Mercado-Landry all drove in one run apiece.
The Mavs were swept by the Helena Senators in a two-game road series Saturday. They lost game one, 8-1, and game two, 10-3.
