MISSOULA — Baseball is taking slow steps to returning to Missoula this summer as Montana begins to phase in the reopening of the state following the stay-at-home order put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missoula Mavericks will be conducting tryouts Monday through Friday at Lindborg-Cregg Field, manager Brent Hathaway told 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian. The Mavs coaches and Board of Directors made the decision Tuesday night after Gov. Steve Bullock announced a staggered reopening last week and the Montana-Alberta Legion Baseball administrators decided Saturday to allow teams to practice once they got permission from their local jurisdictions.
The Mavs will divide up players and hold two sets of tryouts to follow phase 1 guidelines, which limits groups to 10 people and still requires appropriate social distancing. The time slots for tryouts will be from 3:30-5 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. They return nine players from last year's team and need to fill out their 18-player roster at the Class AA level.
Hathaway, who heads into his 30th season as manager, said the hope is for the Mavs to open the season with their annual Memorial Day tournament in late May. The target date to begin play is May 22, but games can’t be played until Bullock implements phase 2 of the reopening, which allows up to 50 people to be together in one place, likely requiring games to be played without any fans in attendance.
There are no limits on the size of gatherings in phase 3.
The American Legion already canceled all eight regional tournaments and the World Series earlier this month. The Montana state tournaments for Class AA and A in August would be the final event of the season, if it happens at all and lasts that long, with lower-seeded teams traveling to higher-seeded teams in a postseason bracket.
Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball chairman Ron Edwards previously said Montana teams won't play out-of-state teams. Games against Canadian teams aren't expected at this time because the border is open only for essential travel.
The Mavs were originally going to conduct tryouts March 30 and open their season April 11. They had been practicing indoors from the first week of January through the second week of March before suspending preseason practices following MHSA actions and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The MHSA has already canceled the high school spring sports season.
