MISSOULA — The Class AA Missoula Mavericks beat the Class A Bitterroot Red Sox Wednesday night in an American Legion baseball game at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The game lasted just 4 1/2 innings and the hosts won via run rule, 11-0. The Red Sox gave up eight runs in the second inning.
Peyton Stevens picked up the pitching win, allowing three hits while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of duty. Branden Brenneman took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits in the first 1 1/3 innings.
Chris Dill and Joey Leary each collected two hits and two RBIs to lead Missoula. Both of Leary's hits were doubles.
Esten Pierce had a double for the visitors.
