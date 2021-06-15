MISSOULA — A slow start, a solid middle with plenty of good, but a disaster of a seventh inning was the way things went for the Missoula Mavericks in a 9-4 home loss to the Bozeman Bucks Tuesday.
The hosting Mavericks fell to 19-21 after the loss in the first of two games against the Bucks and the third of four in a row against the squad from Bozeman. Missoula had its five-game win streak snapped with the loss.
The Bucks started off hot on offense out the gate with a leadoff solo home run from Logan Pailthorpe against Mavericks' starting pitcher Adam Jones. Bozeman added two more and extended its start to a 3-0 advantage over the Mavericks after the first.
Just as fast as Bozeman started, the Bucks slowed down and Jones settled in. The lefty slinger regrouped after a rare balk call in the top of the second, turning a short grounder on the next at-bat into a simple out at first and then retiring the next hitter with a strikeout.
The Mavericks used that solid frame from Jones to cut the deficit down off a sacrifice RBI by Andrew Claussen but they left runners on the corners to close the second.
Jones kept dealing with a three-up-three-down fourth. But then his offense struggled to give him help. The Mavs opened the bottom of the third with a single sandwiched between a ground out and a flyout, but eventually loaded the bases, giving Bridger Johnson a chance with two outs on.
Johnson struck out swinging to record the first of three failed bases loaded attempts for the Mavericks, who stranded nine runners between the three missed chances alone. Bozeman picked up two runs in the top of the fourth and held a 5-1 lead until the bottom of the sixth when Jones hit an RBI double and Henry Black hit a sac fly to center get it back to a two-run deficit.
That is when disaster struck for the Mavs.
Jones hit his pitching limit and the Mavericks opted for Connor Jordan to get the call in the top seventh with the team facing a manageable 5-3 hole. Jordan loaded the bases on three walks in a row to open the inning, then allowed a two-run single from Preston Fliehman as Bozeman made it a 7-3 game.
Jordan was switched out for Johnson, who took over with zero outs on the board and runners at first and second. Jordan got batters to hit into two straight sacrifice RBIs and retired the third he faced to get out of the inning with his team down 9-3.
Missoula had the makings of a wild comeback with two hit-by-pitches and a single to open the seventh, which Andrew Claussen made good use of to bring one in. The Mavs couldn't pull it off after two straight outs to third base and a two-out, bases loaded fly out to left field by Henry Black.
Bozeman finished the opener with 10 hits while Missoula snagged six.
Jones finished with nine hits and three runs allowed in six innings of action. He struck out five and walked one. Jones also went 2 for 5 at the plate with one RBI. Johnson finished 2 for 4 with a single and double. Claussen led the Mavs in RBIs with two.
In Game 2, the Mavs got into a quick groove in a 17-4 win to split the day.
The Mavericks scored nine runs in the first and the other eight in the second and third to win in four and a half innings. Jones continued his solid day with three RBIs in the night cap, going 3 for 4. Zach Hangas went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
After the end of the day the Mavs are 20-21.
On Monday the Mavericks swept the Bozeman Bucks, 8-7 and 10-1, at home.
In the first game, Zach Hangas pitched six solid innings, allowing just one run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts. Henry Black collected a triple, double and RBI and Adam Jones had a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Alex Certel earned the pitching win in relief of Eamon Higgins in the nightcap. Black collected two hits for the Mavs.
