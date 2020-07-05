The Missoula Mavericks finished with a bang in the 45th annual Firecracker Tournament Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Trailing by a run, the Mavs exploded for five in the sixth inning en route to a 7-4 win over the Gillette Riders in the third-place game. Missoula avenged a narrow loss to the Riders several days earlier.
Christian Dill started the Missoula sixth with a base hit, then Zach Hangas put down a bunt and reached on an error. Peyton Stevens walked to load the bases and Dill scored on a sacrifice fly to even the score at 3-3.
The Mavs (17-14) then came through with RBI singles by Dayton Bay and Ayden Markovich and an RBI double by Bridger Johnson. Markovich finished with a team-high three hits and two RBIs and Johnson had two hits.
Charlie Kirgan earned the victory on the mound for Missoula Mavs. He allowed four runs on five hits with one strikeout in six innings. Hangas pitched the seventh for the Mavs.
Hayden Sylte took the loss for Riders (31-8). He struck out eight but allowed four runs on six hits.
The Mavericks will play a doubleheader at Bozeman on Wednesday night.
