Chris Compton's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Missoula Mavericks to a comeback 6-5 win at the Spokane Cannons on Monday in the first game of their doubleheader.

Compton drove in leadoff hitter Carter Taylor, who singled and advanced to third on Henry Black's one-out single. Compton followed with his third single as he finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Taylor was 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Luke Thorne collected the win as he closed the game pitching two shutout innings, allowing two singles and striking out two. Blake Taft surrendered five runs, one earned, on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Trailing 5-3, Missoula tied the game in the sixth inning when Sam Matosich doubled home Taylor and later scored on Jace Bykari's RBI fielder's choice. Matosich finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored.

The Mavs scored three runs against starter Eli Chabot in 3 2/3 innings, two runs off reliever Caden Day in 3 1/3 innings and one run off Tate Nelson in one inning. They struck out 10 times, drew five walks and left 13 runners on base.

In Game 2, Compton and Owen McGuinn combined to throw five shutout innings in relief as the Mavs tallied a 7-3 victory.

McGuinn entered in the third inning with Missoula up 4-3, and he gave up two hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings. Compton pitched a perfect final inning, striking out one.

Compton went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Taylor drove in two runs and Taft scored twice. Mavs starter Finn Davis allowed three runs on one hit and four walks in the first two innings.

The Mavs roughed up starting pitcher Luke Dickey for four runs on six hits and five walks against seven strikeouts. Reliever Carson Jeffries allowed three runs in the top of the seventh on one hit, two walks and a hit by pitch.

Neither team committed an error. Missoula left 10 runners on base. Spokane stranded five.