MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks edged the Walla Walla Bears, 5-4, in American Legion baseball action Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Missoula scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the victory. The tying run scored on a Nick Beem sacrifice fly and the winning run on a two-out, walk-off single by Skye Palmer.

Chris Dill picked up the pitching win in relief of starter Rory Hunt. Hunt allowed four runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Dill came in to get the final out in the Walla Walla seventh.

Ethan Parker led the Mavericks at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a triple. Palmer had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Henry Black had a single and double.

On Saturday night the Mavericks dropped a 16-13 decision to the Spokane Expos. Missoula spotted Spokane a five-run lead in the first inning and played catch-up the whole game.

Eamon Higgins took the loss, allowing nine runs on 11 hits with nine strikeouts in six innings of work. Black smacked a home run for the hosts. Dill was 2 for 4 with five RBIs.  

—406mtsports.com

