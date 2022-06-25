MISSOULA — A rocky sixth inning doomed the Missoula Mavericks in a 12-2 loss to Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in American Legion baseball action Friday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Yakima Valley, who won the Class AAA 19U Senior American Legion state title in Washington last summer, exploded for seven runs in the sixth to break open a relatively close game. The Mavs trailed 5-2 heading into the sixth.

Missoula was outhit, 15-6. Adam Jones took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits with five walks in the first five innings. Rory Hunt came on in the sixth and allowed seven runs on seven hits.

Ethan Parker hit a home run for the Mavs. Jones and Peyton Stevens each had a triple. Mike Prather was the only Missoula player with multiple hits (two singles).

—406mtsports.com

