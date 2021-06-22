HELENA -- Prior to Tuesday night, it had been three weeks since the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team had dropped a game.
But everything comes to an end and at Kindrick Legion Field, on a picture perfect night for baseball, the Missoula Mavericks ended Helena's nine-game winning streak with a 6-4 win in the first of two games of a Legion AA doubleheader. Missoula finished off a sweep with a 9-4 win in Game two.
In the first game, Missoula grabbed a three-run lead and managed some early runs against Helena starting pitcher Tyler Tenney. Yet, in the fourth inning, Cy Miller helped Helena's cause and tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single.
Neither team threatened to score in the fifth inning, but in the sixth, both Missoula and Helena put runners in scoring position, only to come up empty. However, in the top of the seventh, Missoula finally broke the tie.
Henry Gibbs and Andrew Claussen brought in three runs on back-to-back hits to put the Mavericks up 6-3. In the bottom of the seventh, the Senators were able to bring the winning run the to the plate and had the tying run on first.
Ehtan Keintz brought home a run on a double and the Senators stayed alive on an error, but with runners on the corners and two outs, Missoula Zach Hangas, who pitched the entire game, was able to get a final groundout to wrap up the win.
Hangas threw 106 pitches but allowed just four runs on seven hits, while striking out six. Tenney was given the loss after four runs on seven hits. He struck out two. Gibbs was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Missoula; Charlie Kirgan also had a hit and two RBI in the win thanks to a double.
Miller was 2-for-3 with a double for Helena. Gavin Thennis, Trysten Mooney, Michael Hurlburt and Keintz all added hits in the loss.
Helena was able to build a three-run lead in the second game but Missoula scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings to take control. The Mavericks didn't look back. Skye Palmer was 3-for-3, while Henry Black and Bridger Johnson each had two hits. Thanks to a double, Johnson finished with three RBI.
Adam Jones got the win for Missoula after going five innings and allowing three runs on three hits, while striking out six. Victor Scott got the loss for Helena. He allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings of work.
Helena will be in Bozeman for a tournament this weekend in a break from conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.