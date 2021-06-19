MISSOULA — The first game of the Missoula Mavericks' doubleheader against the Rapid City Hardhats on Saturday was clean and had plenty of bright spots for the home squad, but the second game of the day was pretty much the opposite.
The Mavs took the opener, 9-4, behind a barrage of offense late. Rapid City struggled to get much of its offense going all the while allowing the Mavericks to get a groove in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Zach Hangas took the win in the opener as he went four innings, recorded three strikeouts and allowed four hits and two earned runs. At the plate, the Mavs saw seven batters bring in runners, with Adam Jones leading the way with a pair of RBIs on a 1-for-3 game. Bridger Johnson recorded a pair of triples and brought in one run.
Missoula trailed 2-0 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth. The half inning started with Skye Palmer reaching first on an error, and he was brought in two batters later off a triple by Johnson. Nick Beem then attempted to place a bunt down, fouled it off, but it allowed Johnson to make it home from third to tie the game at 2-2.
The floodgates opened from there. Eamon Higgins doubled and was brought in on the next at-bat by Henry Gibbs. Andrew Claussen then singled and was promptly brought in by Jones to put the Mavs up 4-2. Henry Black and Palmer continued the run of three straight RBIs to give the Mavs a commanding 6-2 advantage.
Missoula added two runs in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI from Claussen and a fielder's choice RBI single by Jones.
It sure looked like the Hardhats took some of the Mavs' groove and used it themselves in the first two innings of the second game. Rapid City opened with two runs in the first, and a massive, borderline disastrous second inning for Missoula.
Rapid City scored seven runs in the top of the second, bringing in three before the Mavs could get an out on the board. The Mavs struggled to make plays with a few errors in the frame. Rapid City scored off a balk, one passed ball, a dropped fly ball near the left field warning track and an error when the Mavs tried to throw out a runner stealing third, only to miss the connection giving the runner space to take home.
While the defense struggled to keep the onslaught from Rapid City in check, the Mavs' offense didn't help much. The Mavs had their first four batters retired, then got some life with a single up the middle from Johnson in the bottom of the second, but that was quickly erased when Mike Prather hit into a double play to retire the side.
The Mavs broke through in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Prather to bring in Hangas.
It got better from there, but the hole dug early was too much for the Mavs to climb out of in a 13-2 loss.
The Mavs ended Game 2 with eight hits and five errors. The Hardhats had 11 hits and zero errors. Johnson had the best game of any Maverick as he went 3 for 3. Palmer and Prather were the only Mavs to drive in runs.
The Mavs were without starter Dayton Bay, who opted to take his chance to play in the East-West Shrine Game in Billings.
Missoula finished the day at 21-22 overall, with two more games against Rapid City Sunday at home. The first game is set for 11 a.m. at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
