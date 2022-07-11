MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks were playing sound baseball for nearly all of Monday's first of two games against the Great Falls Chargers, looking for their first conference win of the season.
Starting pitcher Rory Hunt was solid and the Mavericks fielders were snagging consistent putouts and a few stellar snags on pop ups. Missoula led 4-1 entering the top of the seventh, then disaster struck and the Chargers ended up taking a 7-4 win at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The seventh started with a ground out. Then Great Falls' Josh Banderob roped a shot and got to first on an error. Then came a single by the next batter. Hunt then hit the fourth batter he faced in the frame to load the bases with one out.
Hunt got Buckley Evans to hit into a flyout, giving himself the chance to escape with a win. Great Falls made sure that didn't happen, starting its scoring surge with a run plated after an error at shortstop. Then the next batter, Great Falls star Tyler Marr, found contact for a two-run single as he tied the game at 4-4 with two outs.
Great Falls wasn't done yet. Lane Seim brought in two more off a double and the final run scored on a passed ball to give Great Falls the would-be final score, 7-4, over the Mavericks.
Hunt ended what was a great start up until the seventh inning with 6 2/3 innings pitched, seven runs on the board but none were earned, four walks, three batters hit and six hits given up. Offensively, the Mavs had 10 hits and on defense had three errors — two in the seventh.
The Mavericks struck first in the bottom of the first when Henry Black went deep for an RBI triple, then a bad throw to third let him make it home for a score off an error. The Chargers answered in the top of the third off a RBI single by Marr, but the following batter hit into a fly out to end the half frame.
The Mavericks eventually took a 3-1 lead after a lengthy and rather uneventful stoppage of play in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Beem, with the bases loaded after back-to-back bunts by the Mavs, hit a grounder through the second and third base gap but his teammate was called for an interference.
The umps had to take a minute to figure out the exact rule, consulting a lrule book during a stoppage. Eventually the umps ruled the interfering runner was out, and the run scored from third would stand. Despite runners at second and first, the Mavericks couldn't score with two straight fly outs to end the fourth inning.
The fourth and final run scored by the Mavericks came in the fifth after a nifty sacrifice bunt with a runner at third by Skye Palmer to give his team a 4-1 advantage at the time.
The Mavericks didn't let the same thing that happened in Game 1 happen in the nightcap.
The Mavericks used a four-run fifth inning and added two for good measure in the sixth to get their first conference win of the season, beating Great Falls 11-5.
Eamon Higgins got the scoring rolling in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to break a 5-5 tie. Adam Jones, the next batter, then hit a clutch, three-run triple to make it a 9-5 Mavericks lead.
The Chargers had a chance in the top of the sixth to cut it down after a pair of walks opened the inning. Higgins, pitching in relief, struck out Marr, who had three RBIs up to that point in the game, looking as the Great Falls star slugger didn't swing at any of the pitches thrown at him in the at-bat. Higgins then got then recorded a pop out and a strike out on the next two.
Joey Leary and Higgins added to the two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
