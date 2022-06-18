The Missoula Mavericks split a pair of Saturday games at the Dwight Church Memorial Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Mavericks whipped the Spokane Expos in their first game of the day, 9-0. Peyton Stevens pitched a seven-inning gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Owen Spendlove took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in the first three frames.
Adam Jones and Skye Palmer each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Missoula at the plate. Henry Black and Chris Dill also had two hits apiece for the Mavs.
Missoula fell back to Earth later in the day with a 10-2 loss to Mercedes-Benz of Seattle. The game last five innings.
Rory Hunt took the loss for Missoula, allowing 15 hits in four innings. The Mavs collected three hits, with Jones, Dill and Palmer each hitting a single.
On Friday night the Mavs gave up nine runs across two innings in an 11-4 loss to the Lewis-Clark Twins.
Jones gave up five runs, only one of which was earned, as the Mavs fell down 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth by allowing a 4-run inning. The Twins added five in the fifth as they totaled six runs against relievers Rory Hunt, Nick Beem and Ethan Parker in their final two innings on offense to turn a 5-4 game into an 11-4 outcome.
Missoula went up 1-0 in the first when Jones doubled and scored on a wild pitch. The Mavs made it a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Beem drove in two runners with a double. They pulled within 5-4 in the fifth when Eamon Higgins drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Mavs finished with four runs on six hits and seven walks against starter Tucker Kondol in 4 2/3 innings. They didn't manage a hit or walk against reliever Elliot Taylor in the final 2 1/3 innings.
—Missoulian staff
