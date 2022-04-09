MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks split with the Great Falls Chargers in their American Legion baseball debut Saturday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Missoula took the nightcap, 8-6, after dropping the opener, 15-13.
The Mavericks (1-1) rallied from an early three-run deficit in the second game. They took a 6-3 lead into the fifth inning and then blew the lead, giving up runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh. That was before Adam Jones hit a walk-off two-run home run for the hosts in the bottom of the seventh.
Jones picked up the pitching win in two innings of relief. At the plate he had two hits and three RBIs.
In the opener, Missoula spotted Great Falls an 8-1 lead before cutting its deficit to just one run in the third. The Chargers used a four-run sixth to stretch their lead to eight runs and they held on despite a six-run surge by the hosts in the bottom of the sixth.
Nolan McCaffery took the pitching loss after allowing seven earned runs on six hits in the first 1 1/3 innings. McCaffery was one of five Mavericks to take the mound.
Nick Beem led the Mavs at the plate with three singles and two RBIs. Lane Seim had three hits, including a double, and five RBIs for Great Falls.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.