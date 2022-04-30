MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks started with a bang and fizzled late in an American Legion doubleheader at Great Falls Saturday.
The Mavs won the first game in impressive fashion, 18-5. In the nightcap, Missoula spotted the Chargers a lead, came back to tie and then surrendered what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth.
Mike Prather and Rory Hunt hit home runs for the Mavericks in the opener. Ethan Parker led the team with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Prather, Hunt, Adam Jones and Henry Black each had two hits for the Mavs, who jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first two frames and stayed in front. Starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
Connor Jordan lined a double for Missoula (4-5) in the second game. Aven Nurse took the loss on the mound.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.