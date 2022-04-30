American Legion baseball red logo

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks started with a bang and fizzled late in an American Legion doubleheader at Great Falls Saturday.

The Mavs won the first game in impressive fashion, 18-5. In the nightcap, Missoula spotted the Chargers a lead, came back to tie and then surrendered what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth.

Mike Prather and Rory Hunt hit home runs for the Mavericks in the opener. Ethan Parker led the team with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Prather, Hunt, Adam Jones and Henry Black each had two hits for the Mavs, who jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first two frames and stayed in front. Starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.  

Connor Jordan lined a double for Missoula (4-5) in the second game. Aven Nurse took the loss on the mound.

