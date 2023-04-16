MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks had mixed results on opening weekend, splitting two series in American Legion Class AA baseball action.

After dropping their home opener on Saturday afternoon against Great Falls, 12-2, they picked up their first win in the nightcap, 8-7. Missoula spotted Great Falls a 7-0 lead in the second game before rallying, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jace Bykari led the Missoula attack, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Finn Davis earned the pitching win in relief, holding Great Falls scoreless and hitless with four strikeouts in his three innings of work.

Missoula played at Kalispell Sunday and won the opener, 12-8. Once again the Mavs had to rally after spotting the Lakers an early 3-1 lead.

Carter Taylor had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for Missoula. Starter Schuyler Fairchild earned the win, allowing three runs — all unearned — while striking out two in three innings.

Missoula lost the nightcap, 9-8. Owen McQuinn had a triple for the Mavs.