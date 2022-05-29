MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks dropped a 14-12 decision to the Lewis Clark Twins on Saturday night at Lindborg-Cregg Stadium.

Both teams struggled with errors, with Missoula committing four and Lewis Clark five. The Mavs went through three pitchers, with reliever Rory Hunt taking the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in the fateful seventh inning.

Adam Jones collected three singles for Missoula and drove in two runs. Teammates Skye Palmer and Mike Prather each had two hits.  

The Twins are based in Lewiston, Idaho.

