The Missoula Mavericks stretched their win streak to seven games Wednesday, rallying past the Great Falls Chargers in the first game of a Legion baseball doubleheader and steamrolling in the nightcap at Centene Stadium.
The hosts jumped to a three-run lead in the fifth inning before the visitors exploded for five runs in the sixth en route to a 6-4 victory in the opener. Missoula shut out Great Falls in the nightcap, 5-0.
Zach Hangas picked up the win on the mound in the opener. He allowed four runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Great Falls (21-28) went through three pitchers in the seven-inning affair. Starter Cam McNamee surrendered six runs on five hits with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.
Henry Black and Skye Palmer each collected two hits to lead the Mavericks' attack. Great Falls outhit Missoula, 9-6, but hurt itself with two errors.
The Mavericks broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. Adam Jones drew a two-out walk and scored on a Black base hit.
Great Falls answered with a four-run fifth. After Josey Hinderager singled, Hunter Houck walked and Josh Banderob lived on a bunt single, Hinderager scored on a throwing error. Nate Fowler then lined a two-RBI double and later scored on an error.
Jones started the Mavericks' five-run rally in the sixth when he lived on an error. Black and Palmer followed with singles to load the bases, then Jones scored when Charlie Kirgan was hit by a pitch.
Black scored on a Bridger Johnson sacrifice fly and then, after Nick Beem was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Palmer scored the tying run on a Connor Jordan walk. Kirgan scored the go-ahead run on an Andrew Claussen base hit and Beem added an insurance run on a Dayton Bay walk.
In the nightcap, Palmer had three hits and Black, Beem and Mike Prather each had two. Jones earned the pitching win.
