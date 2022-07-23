The Missoula Mavericks dropped a 7-5 decision to the Lethbridge Elks Friday in Class AA American Legion baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

The Elks exploded for six runs in the second inning and held on. Missoula cut its deficit to 6-5 in the fourth, but Lethbridge scored an insurance run in the fifth. 

Adam Jones took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with four walks in six innings of work. Chris Dill led the Mavs at the plate with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Teammates Nick Beem and Mike Prather also had two hits.

—406mtsports.com

