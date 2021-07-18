MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Billings Scarlets in Class AA American Legion baseball action Sunday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field, 11-10 and 10-1.
In the opener, Missoula squandered a three-run lead in the fifth but rallied from two runs down in the seventh to earn the win. Henry Black earned the pitching win in relief of Zach Hangas. Black allowed just one run on two hits in two innings. Hangas surrendered nine runs, five of which were earned.
Adam Jones and Bridger Johnson each collected three hits and two RBIs to lead the hosts in the opener. Black had two hits, including a triple.
Michael Feralio and Spencer Berger each had two hits to lead the Scarlets. Feralio collected a game-high four RBIs.
In the second game, Missoula jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first two frames and cruised from there. Jones picked up the win on the mound and Charlie Kirgan collected two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs.
Jackson Schaubel took the loss on the mound for Billings. He started the game and went 2 2/3 innings.
