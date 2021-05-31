American Legion baseball white logo stockimage.jpg

MISSOULA — The Class AA Missoula Mavericks overpowered the Class A Bitterroot Red Sox in a doubleheader Monday, 9-1 and 14-13, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

In the opener, the teams were scoreless until the third when the Mavs jumped on Bitterroot starting pitcher Austin Gray for five runs. The hosts added another three in the fourth off reliever Esten Pierce and won the game via run rule with one more tally in the fifth.

Adam Jones picked up the pitching win. He allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Bridger Johnson led the Missoula offense with three hits while Connor Jordan and Charlie Kirgan each collected two. Paul Brenneman had a hit and RBI for Bitterroot.

In the second game, Skye Palmer led the Missoula offense with three hits and three RBIs. Charlie Kirgan earned the pitching win in relief of Peyton Stevens. Tristan Lewis had three hits for the Red Sox.

—406mtsports.com

Load comments