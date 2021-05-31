MISSOULA — The Class AA Missoula Mavericks overpowered the Class A Bitterroot Red Sox in a doubleheader Monday, 9-1 and 14-13, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
In the opener, the teams were scoreless until the third when the Mavs jumped on Bitterroot starting pitcher Austin Gray for five runs. The hosts added another three in the fourth off reliever Esten Pierce and won the game via run rule with one more tally in the fifth.
Adam Jones picked up the pitching win. He allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Bridger Johnson led the Missoula offense with three hits while Connor Jordan and Charlie Kirgan each collected two. Paul Brenneman had a hit and RBI for Bitterroot.
In the second game, Skye Palmer led the Missoula offense with three hits and three RBIs. Charlie Kirgan earned the pitching win in relief of Peyton Stevens. Tristan Lewis had three hits for the Red Sox.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.