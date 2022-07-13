MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks won a nailbiter and a blowout en route to a doubleheader sweep at the Bozeman Bucks Wednesday night.
The Mavs toughed out a 3-2 win in the opener. They scored all three runs in the fifth inning off of starter Michael Armstrong, who allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Adam Jones tripled and scored on Nick Beem's one-out RBI single, Beem scored on a two-out error and Henry Black crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
Jones got the win on the mound, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out six over seven innings. The Bucks got both their runs in the sixth inning as Corbin Holzer scored on River Smith's RBI fielder's choice and Andrew Western scored on a two-out wild pitch.
The Mavs broke open Game 2 with a six-run fourth inning on their way to a 13-2 win. Chris Dill paced Missoula with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Black also drove in three runs, while Skye Palmer collected two RBIs. Jones, Beem, Mike Prather and Joey Leary drove in one run apiece.
Nolan McCaffery limited Bozeman to two runs, one earned, over seven innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Holzer and Smith tallied one RBI each.
