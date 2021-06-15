American Legion baseball white logo stockimage.jpg

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Bozeman Bucks, 8-7 and 10-1, in American Legion baseball action on Monday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

In the first game, Zach Hangas pitched six solid innings, allowing just one run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts. Henry Black collected a triple, double and RBI and Adam Jones had a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Alex Certel earned the pitching win in relief of Eamon Higgins in the nightcap. Black collected two hits for the Mavs.

