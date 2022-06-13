The Missoula Mavericks brought out their bats en route to a two-game sweep of the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen on Monday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Mavs struck for 23 hits and 16 runs across 11 innings of offense. They scored 9-6 and 7-3 wins over the Lumbermen.
In the opener, Missoula exploded for eight runs in the first inning. Nick Beem and Henry Black drove in two runs apiece. Chris Dill, Skye Palmer, Mike Prather and Eamon Higgins tallied one RBI each. Black, Palmer and Prather hit one double apiece as they collected the only extra-base hits in the game.
The Mavs scored their eight first-inning runs against Jayden Butler, who failed to record an out while giving up five hits and four earned runs. They added one run on eight hits against reliever Owen Benson.
Missoula pitcher Adam Jones held Coeur d'Alene to four runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out seven in three innings. Reliever Rory Hunt allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in four innings.
In game two, the Mavs scored at least one run every inning and never trailed. Adam Jones had two hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored twice. Henry Black, Skye Palmer and Eamon Higgins had one RBI apiece.
Missoula finished with seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and two walks in five innings against pitcher Troy Shepard. Peyton Stevens held Coeur d'Alene to three runs, one earned, on three hits and six walks in four innings. Chris Dill allowed one hit and two walks in two innings of relief.
