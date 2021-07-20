The first was a 10-run route, the second was a bit tighter as the Missoula Mavericks Class AA squad beat the Great Falls Chargers on the road Tuesday night.
The Mavericks shut out the Great Falls Chargers in the first game of a road doubleheader Tuesday night. The visiting Mavericks won 10-0.
Missoula starting pitcher Alex Certel pitched a gem, going five innings while allowing just two hits as he struck out six batters and his defense stranded the two only Chargers base runners of the day.
Missoula started off a bit slow, scoring the bulk of its runs in the top of the sixth when the Mavs went for six runs. Missoula scored one in the top of the second and three in the top of the third.
As a team the Mavericks connected for six hits, were hit by four pitches and drew six walks as a club.
Adam Jones led the Mavericks at the plate on 2-for-4 hitting with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Bridger Johnson went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two RBIs, while Andrew Claussen also had two hits on three tries with a pair of singles as he too drove in two runs.
Zach Hangas and Dayton Bay each had a sacrifice RBIs.
In the second game of the night, the Mavs took a much tighter 7-6 win. Missoula scored twice in the top of the seventh to go ahead and kept the Chargers off the board in the bottom of the frame.
Johnson went for three RBIs on 2-of-3 hitting to help pace the Mavericks offense which totaled six hits but stranded 13 runners on base. Great Falls meanwhile had 12 hits but stranded eight.
The Chargers led 6-2 heading into the sixth before the Mavs scored five unanswered runs to win. Nolan McCeffery took the win on the hill for Missoula with two scoreless innings pitched as he struck out one and allowed two hits and walked two as well.
