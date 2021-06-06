MISSOULA — The Class AA Missoula Mavericks posted a pair of one-run wins over the Kalispell Lakers, 7-6 and 5-4, on Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
In the first game, the Mavs jumped to a 5-1 lead in the third inning then weathered a Lakers rally that saw the visitors knot the score in the fourth. Zach Hangas picked up the pitching win and Nick Beem, Henry Black and Andrew Claussen each collected two hits. Charlie Kirgan hit a home run.
In the second game, the Mavericks rallied from a 4-0 deficit to get the win, 5-4. Peyton Stevens earned the pitching win in two innings of relief work. Kirgan led the Missoula offense with two hits and two RBIs.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.