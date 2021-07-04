The Missoula Mavericks blasted Thunder Academy, 9-0 in six innings, to take third in the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Mavericks actually won two in a row over Thunder Academy, having escaped with a tight, 6-5, win Saturday night. 

On Sunday afternoon, it was a completely different game. Missoula jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first after RBIs from Bridger Johnson, Connor Jordan, Mike Prather and Adam Jones. Jones and Jordan each brought in two in the strong start to the win.

Eamon Higgins took the win on the mound with two hits allowed, no earned runs and two strike outs in five innings of work. The Mavs got into a jam in the bottom of the first, with Thunder Academy in a bases-loaded situation. 

Dayton Bay and Zach Hangas turned a double play to strand the bases and keep the shutout intact early.

The Mavs added two insurance runs in the fourth and fifth while Thunder Academy got nothing the rest of the way. 

Jones and Bay each had two hits as the Mavs tallied eight as a team. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

