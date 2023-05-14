MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Billings Royals in the second game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Missoula scored two runs in each of the first, second and third innings in the opener for a five-run lead after three in an 8-3 triumph.

The Royals dropped to 9-5 with the setbacks. The Mavericks answered the Royals 7-4, 6-2 sweep on Saturday with one of their own on Sunday.

In the second contest, six different Mavs drove in runs and Finn Davis and Carter Taylor each had two hits. Davis doubled and tripled. Blake Taft had a two-base hit for Missoula and Owen McGuinn tripled.

Overall, Missoula had eight hits and Billings five. Missoula played error-free baseball and Billings had two errors.

Nathan Kojetin drove in two runs for the Royals. Ryan Denowh and Jaiden Turner each tripled for Billings.

In the first contest, Easton Reimers pitched the full seven innings for the Mavericks and scattered eight hits and three runs (all earned). He didn't walk a single batter and whiffed four. Chris Compton was 2 for 4 for Missoula with three RBIs and Sam Matosich batted 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Matosich doubled and Rylan Davis and McGuinn each had triples. McGuinn also crossed the plate three times.

Eight different Royals had hits and Turner, batting leadoff, drove in two. Ethan Moore and Peyton Waskow each doubled for the Royals and Gavin Stitchman hit a triple.

Overall, Billings batters had eight hits and Missoula 10. Billings committed two errors and Missoula fielders played a clean game.

On Saturday in Bozeman the Royals will play Missoula at 3 p.m. and the Bucks at 5 p.m.