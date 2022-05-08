MISSOULA — The offense erupted for the Missoula Mavericks AA legion baseball team on the road Sunday afternoon.
The Mavericks posted a pair of double-digit run games in wins over the Post 22 Hard Hats and the Billings Scarlets in Billings on a Mother's Day double header. Missoula downed the Hard Hats 12-8 and then handed Billings a 14-6 loss.
The Mavs struck quick in the opener against the Hard Hats with eight runs in the top of the first, and later survived a four-run bottom third that cut a 9-3 game down to 9-7.
Adam Jones went all seven on the bump for Missoula, allowing 10 hits, seven earned runs but struck out nine and walked just a pair as he took the complete-game win. Brian Atkinson took the loss, lasing just 1 and 2/3 allowing four earned and seven hits.
Mike Prather and Joe Leary each had three hits while Connor Jordan brought in three runs for the Mavs. Wyatt Anderson and Ryker Henne each had a pair of hits while Peyton TipTon led the Hard Hats with two RBIs.
The Mavericks needed a late burst in game two against Billings scoring 12 in the final two frames to erase a 6-2 deficit.
Peyton Stevens took the win on the mound with just two earned runs and nine hits allowed while he struck out three in seven innings of work. Hunter Doyle was solid on the bump for Billings with five innings pitched, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out six.
Jones led the offensive charge for Missoula with two hits — a single and a triple — and three RBIs while Jurek Bodlovic added three RBIs as well as Ethan Parker with three of his own. Billings was led by Jaden Sanchez's three-hit and three-RBI day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.