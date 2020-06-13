The Missoula Mavericks got off to a hot start on the final day of the round-robin tournament in Bozeman with an 18-1 win over the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen before falling 12-8 to the Bozeman Bucks.
The Mavericks went 2-3 at the tournament and are now are now 10-8 on the season and will next play two seven-inning games against Helena. First pitch at Lindborg-Cregg Field is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Skye Palmer was 4 of 4 against the Lumbermen to lead the Mavericks, recording three singles and a triple. Palmer, Ayden Markovich, Connor Jordan and Dayton Bay each finished with three RBIs to tie for the team lead.
Bay, Markovich, and Dane Fraser each recorded doubles, while Charlie Kirgen also added a triple.
Alex Certel was credited with the win on the mound, going all four innings in the shortened game due to run rule. Certel hit strikes on 45 of 59 pitches, allowing just one run — unearned — and tacked on seven strikeouts with no walks.
Three Coeur d'Alene players combined for just three strikeouts and the Mavs were able to draw six walks. Missoula finished with 14 total hits.
Against Bozeman, it was a seven-run second inning for the Bucks that ultimately doomed the Mavericks. Up 3-0 entering the bottom of the second, the Mavs got into trouble quickly.
Bucks infielder Presto Fliehman got on base with a single and then Logan Palithorpe rocketed a two-run homer to right field. Things unfurled from there and six runs had crossed home plate before the Mavs were able to get a second out.
The Mavs fought back in the top of third, adding four runs, but another big Bozeman inning in the bottom of the fifth gave the Bucks the space they needed.
Bridger Johnson had two hits for the Mavs while Andrew Claussen and Bay each added one. Clausen and Bay were the only Missoula players with extra-base hits, each notching doubles.
Bozeman had 12 hits to Missoula's four. The Bucks are now 16-3 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.