MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks bounced back from a pair of losses at Helena on Saturday with a 6-2 home win over the Kalispell Lakers Sunday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Mavs and Lakers were scheduled to play a second game Sunday. Information on that game was not available at press time.
Adam Jones picked up the pitching win for the Mavericks. He struck out 12 and allowed just two earned runs on three hits in six innings of duty. Max Holden suffered the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in five-plus innings.
Mike Prather led the Mavericks (3-3) with two hits, followed by Rory Hunt, Mason Anderson and Peyton Stevens with one. Anderson's hit was a double.
Holden hit a triple for the Lakers.
