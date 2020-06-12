MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks picked up their first win at the Bozeman Tournament, using a nine-run inning on their way to a 12-8 win over the Yakima Beetles on Friday afternoon.
The Mavs then dropped a 15-5 decision to the Bozeman Bucks in a non-conference game that night that ended after five innings via the 10-run margin rule.
They sit at 9-7 overall heading into the final day of the tournament. They'll play Coeur d'Alene at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Bozeman at 2 p.m.
Against Yakima, Missoula scored nine runs in the second inning without an extra-base hit. They sent 15 players to the plate and had 13 players reach base: four on singles, four on walks, two on fielders' choices, two on hit by pitches and one on an error.
Missoula's Bridger Johnson, Dane Fraser and Drew Stensrud all collected two RBIs. Ayden Markovich went 3 for 4 to lead the team in hits, while Fraser and Charlie Kirgen each tallied two hits. The Mavs finished with 10 hits against starting pitcher Ben Kibbe, who took the loss in two innings, and reliever Angel Morales.
Mavs pitcher Zach Hangas threw five innings of two-run baseball, giving up eight hits and striking out five while not allowing a walk to earn the win. Johnson gave up two runs in relief in the sixth inning, and Christian Dill allowed four across the final two innings, but the Mavs had led 11-2 heading into the sixth inning.
Bozeman scored seven in the first and added four more in the second to jump on the Mavs in the nightcap. Peyton Stevens took the loss on the hill, allowing 12 runs in three innings of work.
Fraser singled, doubled and homered in the loss.
