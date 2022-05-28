MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks used Nick Beem's first home run to rally past the Vauxhall Jets on Friday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Missoula trailed 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Beem blasted his three-run shot. That gave the hosts a 10-8 lead and they maintained it for the duration.

The Mavs built a five-run lead in the fourth inning before Vauxhall answered with six in the sixth. Missoula used three pitchers and Adam Jones earned the win in relief, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of duty.

Beem finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jones, Skye Palmer and Mike Prather each collected two hits. 

Missoula hosted the Lewis & Clark Twins on Saturday night. Results were not available at press time.

—406mtsports.com

 

