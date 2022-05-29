2022 Legion baseball logo

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks exploded for 10 runs in the second inning en route to a 12-1 win over the Helena Senators Sunday in American Legion baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.

Adam Jones earned the complete-game pitching win in the five-inning contest, striking out seven while allowing just one run on two hits. Helena starter Aaron Fuzesy took the loss, allowing 11 runs on seven hits with three walks in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Connor Jordan led the Missoula hit parade. He went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Teammate Skye Palmer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Henry Black had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Tyler Tenney and Mike Hurlbert each had a single for the Senators. 

