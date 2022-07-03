MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks posted an 11-2 win over the Rapid City Hardhats Saturday night at the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Adam Jones and Chris Dill combined to pitch a no-hitter in a game that lasted five innings. Jones earned the win, striking out seven while allowing six walks and one run. Dill pitched the last two innings.

Henry Black led the Mavericks' attack with two hits and three runs scored. Connor Jordan and Skye Palmer also had two hits apiece. Dill and Eamon Higgins each had a double and Mike Prather had a single and three RBIs.

Missoula will take a 3-1 record in pool play into its 4:30 p.m. game Sunday against Wayne Newton Post 346 of Terre Haute, Indiana. 

