MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks won the Firecracker Tournament championship Monday with an 8-4 win over Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Nebraska) in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavs finished 5-1 in the tourney. According to the team's Twitter feed, it's just the third time in 22 tries Missoula has won the Class AA American Legion baseball event.
Missoula used three pitchers. Starter Peyton Stevens was credited with the win, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts in two innings. Reliever Chris Dill was most effective, holding the Nebraska team to no runs on one hit with four strikeouts in the third through fifth innings. Henry Black pitched the last two frames.
Nick Beem had a big afternoon at the plate in sweltering conditions. He went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs.
On Sunday the Mavericks reached the championship by holding off Terre Haute (Indiana) for a 4-3 win.
The Mavs jumped to a 4-0 lead in their first two at-bats and then held on. Rory Hunt earned the complete-game win, allowing just one earned run on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Mike Prather led Missoula at the plate with two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Connor Jordan had a double and Adam Jones a triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.