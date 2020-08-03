406 logo

The Helena Senators have been hard on the Missoula Mavericks this summer.

With both teams hoping to build momentum for the Class AA American Legion baseball tourney starting Wednesday in Billings, the Senators tuned up with a 0-0 home win over the Mavs Monday at Kindrick Legion Field. Helena has taken five of seven games with Missoula in 2020.

Missoula, who posted a 9-15 conference record, will battle the Kalispell Lakers in the first round of the State AA tournament on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Dehler Park in Billings. The Mavs are the No. 6 seed and the Lakers, who posted a 14-10 conference mark and own a three-game win streak over Missoula, are the No. 3 seed.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

