MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks gave up nine runs across two innings in an 11-4 loss to the Lewis-Clark Twins on Friday night in Lewistown, Idaho, to fall to 1-1 at the Dwight Church Memorial Tournament.

Starting pitcher Adam Jones gave up five runs, only one of which was earned, as the Mavs fell down 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth by allowing a 4-run inning. The Twins added five in the fifth as they totaled six runs against relievers Rory Hunt, Nick Beem and Ethan Parker in their final two innings on offense to turn a 5-4 game into an 11-4 outcome.

Missoula went up 1-0 in the first when Jones doubled and scored on a wild pitch. The Mavs made it a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Beem drove in two runners with a double. They pulled within 5-4 in the fifth when Eamon Higgins drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Mavs finished with four runs on six hits and seven walks against starter Tucker Kondol in 4 2/3 innings. They didn't manage a hit or walk against reliever Elliot Taylor in the final 2 1/3 innings.

The Mavs had opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over the Nampa Chiefs on Thursday. They'll resume tournament play by taking on the Spokane Expos at noon Saturday and Mercedes-Benz of Seattle at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

