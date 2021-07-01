The Missoula Mavericks took both of their games Thursday, bouncing back from a tournament opening loss in the Firecracker tourney in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavericks beat the River Park Eagles, 5-4 in the opener, and later beat Premier West 13-9 in a high-scoring contest.
The Mavs weathered a near comeback from the Eagles in the opener. Missoula led 5-0 heading into the top of the seventh, riding a six-inning shutout performance by pitcher Zach Hangas.
The Eagles connected on four runs in the frame, but it was too late. The Mavs did their damage early with three in the first and one in the second.
Nick Beem led the Mavs at the plate with three RBIs in game one. He was one of five Mavs hitters to connect at the plate.
In game two, the Mavs jumped out early and stayed up. The Mavs scored six in the second and four in the third to jump out to a 11-3 early lead. Missoula finished the second game with 14 hits.
Mike Prather went 3 for 3 with three singles and two RBIs while Adam Jones went 2 for 2 with four RBIs.
On Wednesday the Mavs fell to Creighton Prep, 10-2. Creighton Prep scored six in the top of the seventh to take a big lead after a tight game. The Mavs allowed 14 hits and struggled to get their own runners on with just six hits.
