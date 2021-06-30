The Missoula Mavericks stumbled in their first game at the Firecracker Tournament Wednesday night in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Mavs spotted Creighton Prep a three-run lead in the first inning and never recovered in dropping a 10-2 verdict. The game was called after six innings.
Peyton Stevens took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks in two-plus innings. Eamon Higgins came on in the third and allowed six runs on seven hits.
Adam Jones had a pair of singles for Missoula and scored a run. Charlie Kirgan and Dayton Bay each recorded a double.
—Missoulian staff
