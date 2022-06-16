MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks tossed a combined two-hitter and scored twice in the final inning to rally for a 3-2 win over the Nampa Chiefs in their opening game at the Dwight Church Memorial Tournament on Thursday in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Mavs' late heroics backed up a strong pitching performance from Nolan McCaffery, a University of Jamestown baseball signee. He limited Nampa to two runs, which came on wild pitches in the first and third innings to put the Mavs down 1-0 and 2-1.
McCaffery surrendered just two hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings. Eamon Higgins earned the save by pitching the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out one and giving up one walk.
Trailing 2-1, the Mavs scored twice in the top of the seventh to take their first lead. Nick Beem led off the inning with a hit by pitch, Henry Black followed with a double and they both came around to score on wild pitches by reliever Robert Knight, who pitched the final 2/3 of the inning.
Both runs were attributed to starting pitcher Trace Stimpson, who finished with three runs allowed on 11 hits while striking out six and walking none in 6 1/3 innings. The Mavs' lone run-scoring hit came when Rory Hunt tied the game 1-1 in the second inning with an RBI single that scored pinch runner Joey Leary.
The Mavs will resume tournament play by taking on the hosting Lewis-Clark Twins at 7 p.m. MT Friday.
