MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks keep winning in dramatic fashion this week.

The Mavericks won via walk-off for the second night in a row, this time around getting buy the Washington County Warriors Saturday night, 6-5.

Mike Prather brought in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. The Mavs entered the frame tied with the Warriors, 5-5. The Mavs had led 3-0 before the Warriors rallied early.

Eamon Higgins took the win on the mound with two earned runs allowed, four strike outs and in five innings of work. Charlie Kirgan led the way at the plate with two hits and one RBI.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

