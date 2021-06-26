MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks keep winning in dramatic fashion this week.
The Mavericks won via walk-off for the second night in a row, this time around getting buy the Washington County Warriors Saturday night, 6-5.
Mike Prather brought in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. The Mavs entered the frame tied with the Warriors, 5-5. The Mavs had led 3-0 before the Warriors rallied early.
Eamon Higgins took the win on the mound with two earned runs allowed, four strike outs and in five innings of work. Charlie Kirgan led the way at the plate with two hits and one RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.