MISSOULA — Trailing 12-10 entering the bottom of the seventh Friday night, the Missoula Mavericks needed something.
Bridger Johnson brought in the go-ahead runs off a two RBI single, bringing in teammates Alex Certel and Skye Palmer. It was Johnson's only hit of the day as he finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs. The Mavericks totaled nine hits with Charlie Kirgan leading the way with three hits and three RBIs.
The Mavericks trailed by as much as seven in the comeback win. The Mavs rallied from a 9-2 deficit entering the fifth inning, outscoring the visiting Cannons 11-3 over the final three innings.
Peyton Stevens started on the mound for Missoula, but lasted just three innings after he gave up six earned runs, but he did strike out four batters in his short stint. Connor Jordan pitched the rest of the way, allowing two earned runs as he struck out four and took the win.
The Mavs appeared to have some mistakes, having recorded five errors.
